Dusit International offers special rates for the travel industry

Travel agents, airline staff, and other industry partners now receive up

to 60% off stays at Dusit Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, the Middle

East, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more key destinations

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has introduced a Travel Industry Rate offering up to 60% off rooms and more exclusive benefits at Dusit Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

Available for booking from now through 31 May 2020, the special offer applies to the Best Available Rate at time of booking on dusit.com, and includes property-specific benefits such as complimentary room upgrade or late check-out, depending on availability.

The offer is available across the entire portfolio of Dusit-branded properties, including recent openings such as Dusit Doha Hotel, Qatar; Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Philippines; Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Island Resort, Philippines; and Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok, Thailand; as well as long-established, and recently renovated resorts in Thailand such as Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket; Dusit Thani Hua Hin; and Dusit Thani Pattaya.

The offer is available for members of the travel industry only, booking direct via dusit.com/travel-industry-rate.

Terms and conditions apply.