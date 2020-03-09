News

Dusit International offers special rates for the travel industry

Dusit International offers special rates for the travel industry

 Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has introduced a Travel Industry Rate offering up to 60% off rooms and more exclusive benefits at Dusit Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

Available for booking from now through 31 May 2020, the special offer applies to the Best Available Rate at time of booking on dusit.com, and includes property-specific benefits such as complimentary room upgrade or late check-out, depending on availability.

The offer is available across the entire portfolio of Dusit-branded properties, including recent openings such as Dusit Doha Hotel, Qatar; Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Philippines; Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Island Resort, Philippines; and Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok, Thailand; as well as long-established, and recently renovated resorts in Thailand such as Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket; Dusit Thani Hua Hin; and Dusit Thani Pattaya.

The offer is available for members of the travel industry only, booking direct via dusit.com/travel-industry-rate.

Terms and conditions apply.

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

