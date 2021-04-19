News

Dusit Thani Maldives launches a renewed spa concept

Dusit Thani Maldives launches a renewed spa concept

Guests have the chance to explore Thai healing philosophies as Devarana Spa becomes Devarana Wellness in Baa Atoll
A haven for guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives pivots to a new focus in 2021. Rebranded as Devarana Wellness, the island sanctuary promises a holistic approach to wellbeing, designed for contemporary lifestyles.

In response to the increasingly health-conscious aspirations of its guests and with a deep commitment to their ongoing wellbeing, Devarana Wellness goes beyond a spa. It will offer an ancient solution to a modern problem via a deceleration methodology. With the fast pace of modern life causing unease, unrest, stress and anxiety, the chance to “pause” and slow-down are more necessary than ever. Inspired by the Thai-Sanskrit word for “a garden in heaven”, Devarana Wellness is Dusit’s wellness solution, which will draw on its ancient influences, employing traditional Thai healing wisdom and the spirit of Buddhist wellness principles, the approach and practice aim’s to restore Health and strengthen the balance in your lifestyle.

Using knowledge passed down through generations alongside innovative concepts and wellbeing micro-moments, Devarana Wellness seeks to restore the internal balance of body and mind across the wellness modalities of Thai herbal medicine, traditional healing therapies, meditation, movement and nutrition. Guests are invited to take time to slow down, explore new experiences and enjoy the chance to prioritise their wellbeing.

“Wellness is not about a singular interaction or service,” said Mr Paul Hawco, Corporate Director of Wellness. “It is seamlessly integrated across our guest’s entire experience.” At Dusit Thani Maldives, guests begin their wellness journey the moment they arrive on the island. Devarana Wellness provides the inspiration, therapies and experiences to progress to a more profound sense of wellbeing, to restore balance and discover a new outlook in paradise.

