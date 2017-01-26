E-Lostbag Premium Helps You Stay Connected to Your Luggage

E-Lostbag has launched E-Lostbag Premium, a tracking system based on Low Energy Bluetooth technology that further increases interactivity with connected luggage.

E-Lostbag is an electronic chip system, launched in 2014, that already equips over five million pieces of luggage belonging to three million travellers. Often called a ‘connected tag’, this chip, using RFID/NFC technology, allows the traveller to retain a permanent connection with his/her luggage and makes it identifiable on all airlines.

Some 82,000 pieces of luggage in transit are lost around the world every day, and over 10,000 of them will never be found. “The main reason for these losses is that the tags have come off, making the luggage unidentifiable,” said Nicolas Bastide, Marketing Representative.

Interactivity

The company has now launched E-Lostbag Premium, a luggage identification service that preserves all features of its connected tags, especially by the integration of Low Energy Bluetooth technology, which enables tracking interactivity to be further enhanced. All the user needs to do is enter the LPN number provided during luggage check-in at the airport to link E-Lostbag Premium to the airport luggage management system.

Placed inside the luggage to help prevent any deterioration during transport, E-Lostbag Premium sends an alarm directly to the traveller’s smartphone when the connected luggage arrives on the airport carousel.

“Because one wheeled suitcase looks just like another wheeled suitcase, there is also an option allowing you to make the luggage give out a sound and thus avoid mistakes,” said Nicolas. In the same way, E-Lostbag Premium notifies the owner when their luggage, forgotten or stolen, is more than 10 metres away.

GPS Luggage Location

Another innovation is the connection of equipped luggage to the NoL network (Network of Luggage), i.e. the network made up of three million E-Lostbag clients. “When you declare a piece of luggage lost on the NoL network, the network is activated and sends you a GPS location,” explains Nicolas. This is a new feature with no subscription required.

The first deliveries of E-Lostbag Premium will begin in March 2017 (www.e-lostbag.com).