Earn One4all Vouchers with SuperBreak

SuperBreak is offering agents the chance to earn a €20 One4all voucher for every booking made on its ‘Authentic Andalucia’ shortbreak to Seville. All agents need to do is book a SuperBreak hotel and flight package from City of Derry Airport to Seville – the more bookings, the more vouchers.

To claim their vouchers agents should simply email their booking references to wendy.cameron@superbreak.com.

SuperBreak will feature the first ever, direct charter flight to Seville from City of Derry Airport on Friday 16th March 2018. The new four-day package has been timed to coincide with St Patrick’s Day to allow customers to maximise their stay with minimum holiday.

Prices are from €625 per person. For more information, visit: www.superbreak.ie/travelagent