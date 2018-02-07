News

Earn One4all Vouchers with SuperBreak

Earn One4all Vouchers with SuperBreak

SuperBreak is offering agents the chance to earn a €20 One4all voucher for every booking made on its ‘Authentic Andalucia’ shortbreak to Seville. All agents need to do is book a SuperBreak hotel and flight package from City of Derry Airport to Seville – the more bookings, the more vouchers.

To claim their vouchers agents should simply email their booking references to wendy.cameron@superbreak.com.

SuperBreak will feature the first ever, direct charter flight to Seville from City of Derry Airport on Friday 16th March 2018. The new four-day package has been timed to coincide with St Patrick’s Day to allow customers to maximise their stay with minimum holiday.

Prices are from €625 per person. For more information, visit: www.superbreak.ie/travelagent

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Qatar Visa Waivers

Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Neil SteedmanFebruary 7, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Shannon Airport to Appoint Seasonal Security Officers

Neil SteedmanFebruary 7, 2018
Read More
WTM London 2017

WTM London Renews Corporate Partnership Deal with UKinbound

Neil SteedmanFebruary 7, 2018
Read More
Dublin Airport Passenger Record 1

Record January at Dublin Airport with Almost 2m Passengers

Neil SteedmanFebruary 7, 2018
Read More
ITB Messe Berlin

Growth and Change: The Shifting Luxury Travel Market – ITB Berlin

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2017 Story 6

Cork Airport Reports 5% Growth for January

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2018
Read More
Barrhead Travel, Belfast

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 6, 2018
Read More
Dusit Thani College

Dusit International Gets Off to Strong Start in 2018

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2018
Read More
Norma Tolefe and Helen O’Flaherty, WTC; Andrew Hall and Pauric Gallagher, Qantas; and Sonia Walsh, WTC

Qantas Updates the Irish Trade on New Developments

Neil SteedmanFebruary 6, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland