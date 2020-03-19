News

East West Travel Ltd. ceases to trade

East West Travel Ltd. ceases to trade

 

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has announced that East West Travel Limited is unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers.The company has ceased trading with effect from the 16th March 2020.

The Commission operates a consumer protection scheme and, if you find you are out of pocket, you may be covered by this scheme.

Am I covered by the consumer protection scheme?

You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from East West Travel Limited and this package includes travel. You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the charge back policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

