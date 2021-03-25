Easyjet Launch New Belfast Flight

Easyjet will launch a new, twice-weekly service from Belfast International to Bournemouth from May 26, as part of a strategy to boost its domestic connections ahead of a summer of staycations.

The Belfast flights will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays. The airline also announced a new service between Bournemouth and Edinburgh on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 27.

The new domestic routes are in addition the new Manchester-Glasgow and Newquay-Glasgow services announced last month.

Ali Gayward, Easyjet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to offer two new domestic services from Bournemouth to Belfast and Edinburgh for the first time and are pleased to provide our customers in the region more choice for those looking for a long-awaited summer break. We remain committed to offering great value fares and more choice when for customer flying with us.”

One-way lead-in fares start at £22.99.