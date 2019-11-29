News

easyJet Launches New Holiday Business

easyJet has launched a new holiday business aimed at “shaking up the sector with flexible, great-value holidays to handpicked hotels across Europe” – including departures from Belfast.

easyJet holidays claims to offer “lots of peak-time holiday availability and more weekend flying than anyone else”. All holiday bookings will include 23kg checked-in baggage per person and beach holidays will include a transfer.

The business has been built to overcome the things that frustrate travellers the most, including the amount of time spent looking for good deals (25%), the added expense of travelling at preferred times (21%), and the lack of flexibility with flight times and dates (17%).

easyJet holidays customers will benefit from flexibility and can choose exactly how many nights they wish to stay. The airline has more than 330 aircraft flying up to 670 routes from the UK a day.

easyJet holidays is directly contracting hotels for the first time, with bespoke collections designed to suit every holiday type. The beach collections include ‘Luxury’, ‘Adult’, ‘Family’ and ‘Undiscovered’. For city breaks, the hotels will be highlighting ‘Luxury’ and ‘Boutique’ collections. Customers can choose from over 5,000 hotels across more than 100 destinations.

New technology enables integration with easyJet’s app and a new website, which features advanced mapping technology, meaning customers can explore a city or resort or start to plan their trip before they book. Key points of interest and walking routes from chosen hotels are highlighted, together with new itinerary guides for a selection of cities. The website will also feature TripAdvisor ratings, following research showing that holidaymakers trust these reviews over anything else (40%) when it comes to choosing which hotel to book. It will also use AI to learn and personalise the experience for customers.

Garry Wilson, Chief Executive, easyJet holidays, said: “easyJet has been a pioneer in transforming travel for almost 25 years and we want to bring that to the holidays sector. We know the way people travel is continuously evolving; we know customers want flexibility on when and how they holiday; we know they want to be able to easily pick a hotel to suit their needs; and we know they want a hassle-free booking process. We are really excited to help meet these needs with the launch of our new modern and relevant holidays business.”

For more information on easyJet holidays’ new offering, visit: www.easyjet.com/en/holidays

