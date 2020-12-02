News

easyJet to Charge for Overhead Locker Space

easyJet will permit passengers to stow only one small bag under the seat in front of them from 10 February 2021 as the low-cost carrier seeks to boost auxiliary revenue. Travellers on the cheapest fares will be charged to put luggage in the overhead lockers.

Currently, standard customers can fly with a cabin bag measuring up to 56x45x25cm. This policy allows for placing small suitcases in the overhead lockers. Under the new policy, passengers who want to travel with an additional large bag as hand luggage must pay an extra fee, which will also enable them to select a seat either near the front of the aircraft or with extra legroom.

easyJet said this would be available from £7.99 but ranges in price to up to £24 each way. The Luton-based airline claimed the move would “improve boarding and punctuality”.

Those who pay higher ‘flexi’ fares or are members of a frequent flyer scheme will also continue to be allowed to take one small and one large item of hand luggage with them. This, however, is subject to space onboard.

Robert Carey, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, easyJet, said: “Punctuality is important to our customers and we know that if they have their bags placed into the hold at the gate due to the limited space onboard, this can cause flight delays and it can be frustrating for them too. Our new policy will improve boarding and punctuality for everyone, as well as give our customers certainty of what they will have with them onboard.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

