EC Advises on Claim Agencies and Air Passenger Rights

The European Commission has published new information explaining to all travellers the role of claim agencies (businesses offering to claim compensation for disrupted travel on behalf of the passenger) for air passenger rights.

Passengers should always try first to contact the airline before considering any other action. In addition, National Enforcement Bodies, which are public authorities responsible for the enforcement of passenger rights rules at national level exist in all Member States. They can be contacted freely and can provide all necessary information.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is the competent National Enforcement Body to carry out investigations in relation to flights departing from Irish airports and flights arriving into Ireland from outside of the EU where the flight is operated by an EU airline. For information on making complaints relating to departures from other EU countries, refer to the ‘Complaint Procedure’ section of its website.

Passengers should pay special attention to these key legal obligations of claim agencies:

  • Claim agencies must clearly display the price of their services, i.e. show an initial price on their website which includes all applicable fees.
  • In line with applicable national legislation, claim agencies must be able to produce a clear power of attorney, i.e. when acting as an agent on behalf of passengers.
  • Claim agencies should not resort to persistent unsolicited telemarketing.
  • No ticket vendor, tour operator or travel agent is allowed to transmit the passenger personal data to claim agencies, unless specifically permitted by the passenger.

For detailed legal information read the information notice Air Passenger Rights and Claim Agencies.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

