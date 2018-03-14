News

Ed Sims Takes Over at WestJet as Gregg Saretsky Takes Off



WestJet has appointed Ed Sims, previously Executive Vice-President Commercial, as President and Chief Executive, following the announcement by Gregg Saretsky that he has retired from the company.

Ed Sims, President and Chief Executive, WestJet

Ed Sims has also been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Greg Saretsky joined WestJet in June 2009 as Vice-President, WestJet Vacations, before assuming the rolf of Executive Vic-President, Operations, in October 2009. In March 2010 he assumed the role of President and Chief Executive and under his leadership WestJet experienced its most significant growth period: the entire fleet nearly doubled in size, WestJet Encore was launched, the first code-share partnerships were introduced, wide-body aircraft were introduced, and service to Europe was started, as well as the introduction of the WestJet Rewards programme, including the WestJet RBC World Elite MasterCard, which has become the fastest-growing, award-winning loyalty and affinity card programme in Canada.

Record February Load Factor

Meanwhile, WestJet announced record February 2018 traffic results, with a load factor of 86.4%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points year-on-year. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) increased 6.1% year-on-year, and capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs) grew by 4.6%.

WestJet flew a record 1.9 million guests in February, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%, or approximately 120,000 additional guests.

