Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, Wins 2019 ITTN Industry Achievement Award

Edward Hurley of Drogheda-based tour operator Arrow Tours was declared the winner of the 2019 ITTN Industry Achievement Award at the 28th ITTN Awards.

The award honours the innovation and contribution to the Irish travel industry made by an individual selected by the ITTN team. Above is Edward Hurley receiving the award from Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN.

Michael Flood said: “The ITTN Industry Achievement Award was introduced five years ago. This year’s recipient took a summer job in their local travel agency as a teenager, which soon turned into a full-time job, then four years later they were appointed manager of a newly opened agency. As this business grew under their guidance, he became personally known and asked for in each of the then 450 travel agencies nationwide. A tour programme that began as city-breaks to three or four destinations grew to over 30 – plus sun and ski holidays, cruises, and much more besides.

“After a career spanning 52 years – during which he was absent from work for just five days – he retired four weeks ago. Our winner of the 2019 ITTN Industry Achievement Award is Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours!”

Edward told the attendees: “I loved my job and came here tonight just expecting a lovely dinner – never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined winning this award. It has been a pleasure dealing with you all. Fifty-two years pass in the blink of an eye – so be grateful that you can go into the office each morning and work in such a wonderful industry.”