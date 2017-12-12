Eight Workshops in 2017 by Travel Partners Group

This year saw Travel Partners Group cover the country with eight workshops in less visited areas, showcasing their various products to more than 200 agents throughout Ireland, writes Ian Bloomfield.

With Shannon Airport as the group’s headline sponsor, these workshops spread the message to the provinces that Dublin, Cork and Limerick are not the only important centres for the trade.

Niall McDonnell, the group’s Chairman this year, welcomed the media and outlined plans for 2018. “Our eight nationwide roadshows support the agents,” he said. “In addition, the TPG Facebook page, with over 600 members, helps to keep the trade regularly informed with product updates, offers and competitions.”

He also acknowledged the tremendous enthusiasm and feedback the group receives from agents.