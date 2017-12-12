News

Eight Workshops in 2017 by Travel Partners Group

This year saw Travel Partners Group cover the country with eight workshops in less visited areas, showcasing their various products to more than 200 agents throughout Ireland, writes Ian Bloomfield.

Travel Partners Group: Lee Osborne, BookaBed; Dermot Merrigan, Irish Ferries, Olwen McKinney, Amadeus; Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays; (and front row) Alan Lynch, Cruisescapes; and Alan Sparling, ASM

With Shannon Airport as the group’s headline sponsor, these workshops spread the message to the provinces that Dublin, Cork and Limerick are not the only important centres for the trade.

Niall McDonnell, Dermot Merrigan, Olwen McKinney, and Gwen Kelly

Niall McDonnell, the group’s Chairman this year, welcomed the media and outlined plans for 2018. “Our eight nationwide roadshows support the agents,” he said. “In addition, the TPG Facebook page, with over 600 members, helps to keep the trade regularly informed with product updates, offers and competitions.”

Gwen Kelly, Alan Lynch, Lee Osborne, and Alan Sparling

He also acknowledged the tremendous enthusiasm and feedback the group receives from agents.

