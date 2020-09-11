Eighty per cent agree new legislation that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement.

Eighty per cent agree with the new legislation that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement.

Seven out of every ten (70%) adults have made a conscious effort to support local businesses due to the impact of COVID-19.

Following the additional powers of enforcement appointed to the Gardaí, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their views on this matter and other attitudes surrounding the aftermath of COVID-19. The nationwide survey ran between 3rd September and 08h September and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis.

80% agree with the new legislation, that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement. This figure was slightly higher in Dublin with 85% of respondents agreeing with this new legislation. The new legislation was also popular among young adults (aged 18-24) with 82% agreeing with the new powers of enforcement.

70% of adults have made a conscious effort to support local businesses due to the impact of COVID-19. 74% of respondents from Munster agreed they have made a conscious effort to support local businesses. For those aged 55+, 74% agree they have made a conscious effort to support local business following the impact of COVID-19.

41% agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues. Almost half (47%) of adults aged between 18-24 agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues.

For more statistics you can visit us at our blog: https://ireachhq.com/blog.

About iReach Insights

iReach Insights provides a range of research and market intelligence services in Ireland and Europe. iReach has built a Consumer Decisions Research Panel of 40,000 members in Ireland, delivering robust research insights. The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 3rd September and the 8th September and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.