News

Eighty per cent agree new legislation that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement.

Eighty per cent agree new legislation that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement.

Eighty per cent agree with the new legislation that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement.

Seven out of every ten (70%) adults have made a conscious effort to support local businesses due to the impact of COVID-19.

Following the additional powers of enforcement appointed to the Gardaí, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their views on this matter and other attitudes surrounding the aftermath of COVID-19. The nationwide survey ran between 3rd September and 08h September and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis.

80% agree with the new legislation, that gives the Gardaí additional powers of enforcement. This figure was slightly higher in Dublin with 85% of respondents agreeing with this new legislation. The new legislation was also popular among young adults (aged 18-24) with 82% agreeing with the new powers of enforcement.

70% of adults have made a conscious effort to support local businesses due to the impact of COVID-19. 74% of respondents from Munster agreed they have made a conscious effort to support local businesses. For those aged 55+, 74% agree they have made a conscious effort to support local business following the impact of COVID-19.

41% agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues. Almost half (47%) of adults aged between 18-24 agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues.
For more statistics you can visit us at our blog: https://ireachhq.com/blog.

About iReach Insights
iReach Insights provides a range of research and market intelligence services in Ireland and Europe. iReach has built a Consumer Decisions Research Panel of 40,000 members in Ireland, delivering robust research insights. The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 3rd September and the 8th September and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Ireland faces €800 million loss again in 2021 without inbound international tourism – ITOA

Michael FloodSeptember 11, 2020
Read More

Travel agents able to access Air France-KLM NDC services through the Amadeus Travel Platform

Michael FloodSeptember 10, 2020
Read More

Slieve Donard Completes €620,000 Spa Refurbishment

Neil SteedmanSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

WTM London Joins BAME Women in Travel for Virtual Webinar Session

Neil SteedmanSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

ITAA Calls for Government Support for Irish Travel Sector

Neil SteedmanSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

Etihad Airways Introduces Global Covid-19 Insurance

Neil SteedmanSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

Three Travel Agencies, One Tour Operator Decide Not to Renew Licences

Neil SteedmanSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

Tourism NI Launches ‘A Small Step to a Giant Adventure’ Marketing Campaign

Neil SteedmanSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

PATA’s Flagship Event Goes Virtual

Michael FloodSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland