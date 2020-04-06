News

Eileen O’Mara Walsh, R.I.P.

Eileen O’Mara Walsh, R.I.P.

The death has been announced of Eileen O’Mara Walsh, she has been a leading figure in Irish tourism for the past 50 years, she was aged 79.She died at her home in Carrickmines in Dublin.

In her early years she worked in the hospitality industry in London and Paris. She returned to Dublin and opened her own travel agency, O’Mara Travel. In 2006 she sold this company to another Irish tour operator.

Eileen was the first woman to chair the board of a commercial state company, Great Southern Hotels, from 1984 to 1999. She also was the chairperson of Forbairt from 1993 t0 1998, served as a director of Aer Lingus, as the chair of Opera Ireland, and as a trustee of Dublina.

She was the founder of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (ITIC) and is survived by her son, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, who is the Chief Executive of ITIC.

On her retirement Eileen wrote a retrospective, entitled ‘The Third Daughter’, which was published by the Liliput Press.

May she rest in peace.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IATA Postpones 2020 AGM

Michael FloodApril 6, 2020
Read More

Minister’s Statement on Support for Travel Sector

Neil SteedmanApril 6, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors Launches Welfare Fund for Business Owners

Neil SteedmanApril 4, 2020
Read More

Emirates Announces First Passenger Flights ex-Dubai Post Suspension

Neil SteedmanApril 4, 2020
Read More

Let Us Know How ITTN Can Help

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More

More Than 6m Jobs at Risk in EU and 1m in UK – WTTC

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More

PATA Launches New Information Gathering Service to Overcome Covid-19

Neil SteedmanApril 3, 2020
Read More
European Commission Logo

European Commission Update on Package Travel Directive

Michael FloodApril 2, 2020
Read More

AmaWaterways Trade Update

Michael FloodApril 2, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland