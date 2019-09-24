Eimer Hannon Shortlisted for WMB Award

One of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs Eimer Hannon has been shortlisted for the prestigious Matheson Women Mean Business (WMB) Female Entrepreneur Award.

Eimer is renowned within the global travel industry for setting up Hannon Travel Services, one of Ireland’s leading corporate travel management companies. With a highly knowledgeable and experienced team, Hannon Travel provides travel services from its two bases in Ireland and Northern Ireland to global organisations across many sectors, including aviation, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, equestrian, engineering and mining.

Eimer, Founder and Managing Director, Hannon Travel Services, said: “It is wonderful to be a finalist in these prestigious awards, which raise the profile of women in business throughout Ireland. It can be tough making that decision to set up your own business and it requires a lot of hard work and dedication, but if you have a gem of an idea and the commitment to see it through, I hope myself and the exceptional finalists in these WMB Awards can inspire other women out there to go for it.

“I am also very lucky to have a fantastic team of people working with me at Hannon Travel, who believe in my vision to ensure the ‘Hannon’ unique personal service to each client is maintained for every business trip. It’s what makes us different and has kept me in business for the past 20 years.”

Rosemary Delaney, Managing Director, Women Mean Business Awards, said: “This is a celebration of women like Eimer who are trailblazers in business, role models who are paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurial businesswomen.”

Hannon Travel manages a large number of national and international travel accounts with clients based across Europe, the USA and Asia. The winners will be announced at the WMB 13th Annual Conference and Awards, which takes place in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, next Monday 30th September.