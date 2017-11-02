Eimear is Off to Miami with Aer Lingus

The lucky winner of the Aer Lingus / ITTN competition for flights and accommodation in Miami is Eimear Carroll from Cassidy Travel in Dundrum Town Centre.

Eimear wins two tickets on the new Dublin to Miami flight together with three nights accommodation in the Inter Continental Miami.

The new Aer Lingus non-stop flights from Dublin to Miami , operates on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with EI-141 departing at 15.00 and arriving in Miami at 19.15.The return flight is EI-140 departing at 21.10 and arriving in Dublin at 10.35 the next day.

The flight is operated by an Airbus A-330 in a two class configuration of Business and Economy.