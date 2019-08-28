News

El Al to Fly from Dublin to Tel Aviv and Appoints ATTS

EL AL has announced that it will begin operating non-stop flights from Dublin to Tel Aviv on 26 May 2020. The airline will offer three weekly non-stop flights from Dublin on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and to Dusseldorf on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flights will operate on B737 aircraft with Economy Class and Business Class service.

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions will be the GSA for the airline in Ireland. Sales of flight tickets to the new destinations will begin on 4 September.

Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions

Michael Strassburger, Vice President Commercial and Industry Affairs, EL AL, said: “We are working continually to expand the airline’s route network. To provide a suitable solution for the demands of our business customers as well as for outgoing Israeli traffic, and at the same time to strengthen incoming traffic to Israel, we will offer non-stop flights to Dublin, beginning summer 2020.

“Dublin is an activity base for hi-tech companies. We believe that opening new routes will increase business ties and tourism to Israel and will strengthen political ties with the countries.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

