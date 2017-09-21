Elaine and Aoife Win Places on Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines Mega Fam – Cork Winner Tonight!

Elaine Truesdab, Clubworld Travel, and Aoife Devine, Club Travel, are the Belfast and Dublin winners of places on the Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines mega-fam trip to Thailand on 13th-20th November 2017 – and a third winner will be chosen tonight in Cork!

This evening’s event will be held in the White Church Room at the Imperial Hotel, Cork City, commencing at 6.30pm – so be sure you get there!

Emma Arnott, Tourism Thailand, with the Turkish Airlines team of Onur Gul, Hasan Mutlu, Alper Kanburoglu, and Onder Genler (above) were the hosts for the great fun evenings, which were attended by 65 agents in Belfast and 45 in Dublin.