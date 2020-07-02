Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas introduces Elounda Safe Stay Programme

Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas, is delighted to announce that it will open its doors for the summer season on July 3rd. For so long now, we have all been locked away in our homes, and the Cretan summer hasn’t been the same without the vibrancy you, the guests, bring to the island.

But now, since Greece has done a fantastic job to contain the coronavirus and travel restrictions are being eased, Elounda Beach is ready to welcome you again with open arms to its opulent home, where you will experience the very pinnacle of Greek hospitality in a safe environment.

Greece’s most acclaimed hotel offers guests high-level luxury on an enviable seafront location with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea. The resort is set over 40 acres of fragrant gardens, with two private secluded white sandy beaches with sun beds and umbrellas all distanced from each other. It’s the perfect place to relax and relinquish any anxieties that may have built up from the last few months.

In addition, you will be treated to an enormous array of luxury accommodation equally perfect for both couples and families, including amazing family suites, newly renovated multi-bedroom villas and scenic waterfront bungalows. Most accommodation options are spacious and beautiful enough to enjoy for much of the day, distanced from other guests, as many of these spectacular properties are equipped with huge terraces or landscaped gardens, panoramic sea views and private heated pools. Therefore, at Elounda Beach you can revel in complete luxury in your own private sanctuary with the perfect view and your own pool, all in total safety.

However, above even offering the very best luxury escape in the country, Elounda Beach is completely committed to ensure your health and safety throughout your stay. Therefore, the team at Elounda have worked relentlessly to create the ‘Elounda Beach Safe Stay’: a first-class health and safety program implementing effective measures, aligned with government advice, across the hotel to protect all guests at all times by employing advanced technology, such as Electrostatic Sprayers and Vapour Steam Cleaners, to keep the premises virus-free. Also, staff have received training certificates in precautionary measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 from the University Hospital Crete.

Elounda Beach have gone above and beyond what is necessary to keep you safe during your stay, and these measures will allow you to rest easy and enjoy a long-awaited holiday without any worries at all. So prepare to return to Crete: paradise awaits!