Embrace the Adventure in Barbados

A whole host of water sports and soft adventure activities can be enjoyed when in Barbados. Your clients can experience water skiing and paragliding on the west coast, surfing at the famed Soup Bowl, or diving and snorkelling in the island’s crystal-clear waters. Regardless of ability, there are options for everybody to experience a taste of adventure in Barbados.

Offshore, the ocean beckons with the call of a chartered deep sea fishing excursion or a diving expedition to explore the shipwreck capital of the Caribbean. Closer in, the ‘white horses’ provide ample surfing opportunities, including kite surfing and wind surfing along the southern coast, plus world-class board surfing at Soup Bowl in Bathsheba and all along the eastern shore.

Inland, the diverse terrain of the island offers a number of activities to enjoy, including biking through a dense tropical forest, discovering the water-carved caverns of Harrison’s Cave or hiking among the flora and fauna of Welchman Hall GullyFlower Forest or the Barbados Wildlife Reserve.

For more information about Barbados, visit the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) website at www.visitbarbados.org.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

