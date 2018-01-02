News

Emer McDermott Joins Travel Counsellors

Emer McDermott has moved her Westport, Co Mayo-based business from the agency McDermott Travel, which she founded in 2001, to become part of Travel Counsellors. With over 20 years’ travel experience, particularly in honeymoons, cruises and tailor-made holidays, Emer is one of 70 Travel Counsellors now operating across the country.

Emer said: “I am thrilled to join Travel Counsellors, and be part of such a respected and international company. I am continuing to operate business as usual, on an appointment basis, but now have the extra support and benefits that come with being part of Travel Counsellors.

“I have innovative and award-winning technology at my fingertips, and access to hundreds of international suppliers. My customers can download and use the MyTC app, which provides personalised information about their booking and itinerary, and allows them to contact me through the touch of a button.

“However, most importantly, as Travel Counsellors represent the same ethics and beliefs as McDermott Travel, I can continue to provide the same level of exceptional service that my customers are accustomed to.”

Cathy Burke, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emer onboard with us. Bringing 20 years’ travel experience, she is an invaluable addition and she now joins our network of over 1,700 Travel Counsellors operating globally. Her passion for travel is evident, and with Travel Counsellors she can continue her commitment to creating perfect travel experiences for every customer, every time.

“I know she will continue to make her company a great success, offering the highest level of customer service, along with expertise that is unrivalled.”

Emer is the second Travel Counsellor in Co Mayo, along with Rachael Higgins who is based in Kiltimagh. Globally, Travel Counsellors has over 1,700 travel franchisees, supported by almost 300 staff across its headquarters in Manchester and six overseas offices in Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia and Dubai.

