Emer Thomas wins the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi

Emer Thomas wins the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi

Emer Thomas from Travelmood was the lucky winner of the prize draw at the Abu Dhabi / Etihad Gala event in House on Leeson Street, Dublin.

Clarissa

Clarissa Schirosi, Irene Onorati, Godfrey Lydon and Dominika Nowak all Club Travel.

Karen Maloney making a presentation for Etihad told the gathering of trade and media that the airline was now in Ireland for 14 years and was returning to double daily schedule. With a new airport opening in 2019 and a capacity for 17 million passengers, the future is looks bright.

Beatrice Cosgrove,Etihad and Jane Dawkins,Abu Dhabi Tourism.

Jane Dawkins, representing Abu Dhabi Tourism gave an excellent and informative presentation of the latest attractions available in the Emirate. New attractions such as the Louvre, Abu Dhabi in the Culture District and Warner Brothers World were just a few of the ever expanding product on offer.

Paul Counihan,Antara:Linda Jones,The Travel Boutique and Stephen McKenna,GoHop.ie

The Etihad team led by Beatrice Cosgrove and ably assisted by Karen Maloney and Shannon O’Dowd ensured everyone was well fed and watered.

David

David Yeates, Luigi Di Marzo, Dajana Szekeres, Kelsey Burrows and James O’Donoghue all USIT with Shannon O’Dowd, Etihad.

Emer Thomas was the winner of:

Two return economy class tickets Dublin to Abu Dhabi

Two night’s luxury accommodation in the 5 Star Park Hyatt Hotel & Villas on Saadiyat Island

Two night’s luxury accommodation in the 5 Star Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel & Spa

Free passes for 2 people to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Olivia

Olivia  Byrne, Mary Oman, Kristin Skinner and Emer Thomas all Travelmood.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

