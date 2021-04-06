Emerald Cruises’ 2023 Sailing Dates with New Itineraries to Black Sea

Small ship specialists Emerald Cruises has today, April 6, unveiled the 2023 programme for its new ocean-going 5-star luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra. The 2023 collection features the yacht’s first voyages to the Black Sea on two new itineraries.

The 15-day Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence of the Black Sea itinerary sails from Athens on August 5th and 19th to Istanbul and calls at Mykonos, Çanakkale, Bartin, Sinop, Trabzon (all Turkey), Batumi (Georgia), Sochi (Russia), Odessa (Ukraine), Sulina (Romania), Varna and Nessebar (both Bulgaria) en route. Guests will explore the whitewashed alleyways of Mykonos on a guided tour, revel in a historical Sinop prison tour and be mesemerised by the Palaces of Odessa with a captivating private recital.

For a more in-depth exploration of the Cyclades, the 22-day Discover the Greek Islands, Turkey & the Black Sea itinerary is an extension of the above voyage with additional ports of call in Patmos (Greece), Kuşadasi, Bodrum (both Turkey), Rhodes and Amorgos (both Greece). The extra days are filled with guided city and historical site tours, including a hike to the Monastery of St. John while on Patmos – arguably one of the most beautiful Greek islands – and a folklore show in Amorgos, complete with local delicacies. Departure is August 19.

Launching in January 2022, Emerald Azzurra is the first custom-built ocean superyacht from Emerald Cruises – offering a luxury cruising experience to small ports and harbours only accessible to small ships. The superyacht will carry just 100 guests across 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with majority of cabins benefiting from their own private balcony. Emerald Azzurra features a variety of areas to dine and relax and an on board wellness centre, complete with a spa, gym and sauna for the ultimate indulgence, as well as three tenders and a Zodiac. The superyacht’s marina platform is designed for easy access to snorkelling, paddle boarding and swimming – just some of the many activities included.

Emerald Cruises is also offering limited time Super Earlybird savings of up to 30 per cent on selected cabins, as well as a complimentary deposit protection plan and a flexible booking policy. The Super Earlybird offer is valid on new bookings that are paid in full 12 months before departure.