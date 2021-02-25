Emerald Cruises Extends Super Earlybird Offer

With demand for departures in 2022 increasing, Emerald Cruises has extended its Super Earlybird Offer for those looking to take advantage of generous forward-booking discounts and secure themselves a small ship experience to look forward to.

Along with the offers outlined below, river cruising guests will enjoy unlimited on board drinks thanks to Emerald Cruises free **Premium Drinks Package when booking before 31 March 2021. Additionally, save an extra 10 per cent on selected cabins with the limited-time Super Earlybird Offer when you choose to pay the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure. For peace of mind, Emerald Cruises provides a Complimentary Deposit Protection Plan for all new bookings, as well as the reassurance of a Flexible Booking Policy.

Stand-out offers include:

Save up to £1,200 per couple on 2022 European river cruises

Specialising in award-winning European river cruises, Emerald Cruises sets sail from Regensburg to Budapest on its eight-day Danube Delights itinerary. Perfect for first-time guests, this best-selling journey cruises across four countries along the Danube river, offering unique insight into Europe’s fascinating cultural evolution ­and providing historical intrigue through its renowned capital cities and celebrated landmarks. The river cruise calls at Passau, Melk, Dürnstein, Vienna and Bratislava along the way, with guided walks and city tours included throughout, as well as an optional exclusive Viennese concert celebrating the music of Mozart and Strauss^. Prices start from £1,895 per person staying in an Emerald Stateroom departing 15 October 2022 on board the Emerald Destiny, alternatively those upgrading to a balcony suite can enjoy a further 10 per cent saving with the Super Earlybird Offer priced from £2,345 per person (was £3,195 per person).

Save up to £1,900 per couple on 2022 Southeast Asia river cruises

Uncover the exotic beauty of Southeast Asia through Emerald Cruises’ 15-day Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & the Mekong itinerary where guests can soak up life along the Mekong river and wake-up to the views of ancient architectural sites. On board the Emerald Harmony Star-Ship, guests are taken on a cultural, spiritual and historical journey, delving into the depths of Vietnam and Cambodia – from bright lights and the humming streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the serene waters of Halong Bay and age-old temples of Angkor Wat. Through this captivating journey, guests can immerse themselves into local life with a traditional Buddhist Monk blessing and discover the must-see hidden gems on in-depth onshore explorations. Prices for the 15-day itinerary start from £3,545 per person departing 2 August 2022. Those booking a balcony suite will enjoy an additional 10 per cent off with the Super Earlybird offer when paying in full 12 months prior to departure; with prices from £3,670 per person (was £4,895 per person).

Save up to 30 per cent on Emerald Azzurra yacht cruises

Be among the first to set sail on the new bespoke superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, and experience 5-star luxury yacht cruising. The inaugural sailing will be the eight-day Best of the Red Sea itinerary, which will explore the picturesque coastlines and crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, making the most of unique access to secluded ports and harbours, and renowned world-class diving and snorkelling opportunities. Departing from Aqaba, Jordan, the itinerary incorporates insightful visits to Nuweibah, Hurghada and Safaga in Egypt, before exploring the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, recognised for its stunning beaches, azure waters and bustling culture. Guests can further discover Eilat in Israel with a rare opportunity to witness the rich living world of the Red Sea through its underwater observatory. On selected cabins, when making a new booking and paying in full 12 months prior to departure, guests will enjoy Super Earlybird savings of up to 30 per cent. Alternatively, for guests whose desired itinerary is sailing within 12 months, book and pay in full on the same day to enjoy the Super Earlybird Savings of up to 30% on selected cabins.

Prices for the eight-day Best of the Red Sea itinerary start from £4,700 per person based on 28 January 2022 departure staying in a balcony stateroom.

With the Super Earlybird offer available exclusively on balcony suites, the difference between upgrading from a stateroom to a suite has never been so small, so guests can enjoy the endless views of the river or horizon from the comfort of their own private haven for less.

All prices include return flights, transfers, the cruises as stated, all tipping and gratuities, and all on board meals, as well as included excursions and experiences with knowledgeable local guides.

Emerald Cruises Cruise with Confidence policy gives guests peace of mind when booking ahead, offering a free Complimentary Deposit Protection Plan, valued at £100 for river cruising and £200 for yacht cruising, as well as a Flexible Booking Policy.