Emerald Pullman Ireland Rail Tour a Great Staycation

In an innovated move Railtours Ireland have commenced operations of their new Emerald Pullman,a staycation with a difference, the tour is in association with Iarnrod Eireann.The product offers a care free vacation.

The journey takes in many of Ireland’s most scenic & spectacular locations including Waterford Crystal, Killarney, The Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher & Galway Bay to name just a few.



The new tour is aimed at the domestic market and Railtours are interested in working with the travel trade to market it to their clients.

The tour is on a dedicated Railtours train with 8 days/7 nights,staying in four star hotels such as the Granville in Waterford, the Great Southern in Killarney,the Hardiman in Galway and the Europa in Belfast.

For the guest this is their own private train with a relaxed ambiance, like no other.

The Dublin departure is from Connolly Station and the tour is also available from Waterford,Cork,Limerick,Galway and Belfast.Segments of two,three,five and six nights are also available.

This tour visits all four Provinces and twenty of the thirty two countries.

The package includes all beverages and light snacks onboard, four star hotel accommodation with breakfast, all visitor attraction admissions with an escorted luxury coach on side tours.All taxes and service charges are included.