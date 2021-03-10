Emerald Waterways Merges with Emerald Yacht Cruises

Yesterday marked the official merger of Emerald Waterways and Emerald Yacht Cruises, coming together to form the single global brand Emerald Cruises, with the launch of its brand new website (www.emeraldcruises.co.uk).

In preparation for the anticipated return of cruising, the cruise line is geared up for growth as it moves in to ocean cruising with its first 5-star luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, setting sail in January 2022.

This year will also see Emerald Cruises introduce its ninth Star-Ship to the fleet when Emerald Luna takes to Europe’s waterways.

David Winterton, global director of brand & marketing, Emerald Cruises commented:

“We are excited to announce the move to our new single brand, Emerald Cruises, at the same time as launching new websites around the world. We believe moving to a single brand is perfect to support our long term growth ambitions as a leading small ship cruise company. In recent weeks, our portfolio of river and yacht cruises have seen a surge in popularity and we can’t wait to return to the water with our new and loyal guests, as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The Emerald Cruises portfolio includes award-winning river cruises operating across Europe and Southeast Asia, a chartered river ship in Russia, as well as yacht cruising hosting guests on the Adriatic Sea, the Red Sea and along the Mediterranean coastline on board superyacht, Emerald Azzurra.