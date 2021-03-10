News

Emerald Waterways Merges with Emerald Yacht Cruises

Emerald Waterways Merges with Emerald Yacht Cruises

Yesterday marked the official merger of Emerald Waterways and Emerald Yacht Cruises, coming together to form the single global brand Emerald Cruises, with the launch of its brand new website (www.emeraldcruises.co.uk).

In preparation for the anticipated return of cruising, the cruise line is geared up for growth as it moves in to ocean cruising with its first 5-star luxury superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, setting sail in January 2022.

This year will also see Emerald Cruises introduce its ninth Star-Ship to the fleet when Emerald Luna takes to Europe’s waterways.

David Winterton, global director of brand & marketing, Emerald Cruises commented:

“We are excited to announce the move to our new single brand, Emerald Cruises, at the same time as launching new websites around the world. We believe moving to a single brand is perfect to support our long term growth ambitions as a leading small ship cruise company. In recent weeks, our portfolio of river and yacht cruises have seen a surge in popularity and we can’t wait to return to the water with our new and loyal guests, as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The Emerald Cruises portfolio includes award-winning river cruises operating across Europe and Southeast Asia, a chartered river ship in Russia, as well as yacht cruising hosting guests on the Adriatic Sea, the Red Sea and along the Mediterranean coastline on board superyacht, Emerald Azzurra.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Intrepid Travel Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils 2022/23 Cruising Programme With New Regional Departures

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

All Nippon Airways to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Cancels Cruises From Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale and Rome Through End of June

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Virgin Hotels Opening Kickstarts Las Vegas’ Recovery

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

IATA Poll: Travellers Frustrated with Restrictions but Confident About Travel

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Seychelles Opens Up to Visitors Regardless of Vaccine Status

Fionn DavenportMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Video: ITTN Marks A Year We’ll Never Forget

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

57 Tourism Enterprises From Ireland Join Tourism Ireland at Virtual ITB Berlin NOW

Fionn DavenportMarch 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn