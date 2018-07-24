News

Ready, Steady, Go for Emirates Nationwide Sales Blitz

Emirates is all set for the start of its sales blitz. The sales team will go nationwide on their annual Mystery Calls to the trade. The lucky winners can win One4all vouchers, luxurious Voya products, or Emirates merchandise.

 

 

 

 

 

