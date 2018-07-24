Ready, Steady, Go for Emirates Nationwide Sales Blitz

Emirates is all set for the start of its sales blitz. The sales team will go nationwide on their annual Mystery Calls to the trade. The lucky winners can win One4all vouchers, luxurious Voya products, or Emirates merchandise.
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
