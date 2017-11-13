News

Emirates Ads for First Class Fronted by Jeremy Clarkson

Well-known TV celebrity and motoring expert Jeremy Clarkson is fronting the new Emirates advertising campaign for the airline’s game-changing First Class private suites. This follows the global launch of Emirates’ fully enclosed First Class private suites at the Dubai Air Show.

Drawing on Clarkson’s close association with motoring, the ad spot begins with close up shots of a leather seat, luxury detailing, soft lighting, a sophisticated flat screen, and control buttons. Meanwhile, dressed uncharacteristically in a smart black tuxedo, Clarkson narrates the features in a way that leads the viewer to assume he is referring to a new car. He then delivers the punchline, as an Emirates aircraft zooms overhead, revealing that the vehicle he is actually talking about travels at a top speed of 700 miles per hour, and “it even comes with pyjamas” – a product that Emirates provides to its First Class passengers.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand said: “Jeremy Clarkson is one of the most recognisable faces in the motoring world. In addition to his credentials as a motoring journalist and presenter, Clarkson is also passionate about engineering, especially pioneering and innovative work.

“We felt that he would be a wonderful fit for our campaign, especially as our new fully enclosed First Class private suites were inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the product itself is an innovative game-changer that once again raises the bar for inflight customer experience.”

Emirates’ new First Class private suites, offering up to 40 square feet of personal space, are the first in the industry to be fully closed with sliding doors that extend to the cabin ceiling, ensuring an unmatched level of privacy. Customers can video call the crew for service requests without leaving the comfort of their suite, and crew can serve drinks and canapes through a special service window without disturbing customers.

Emirates First Class dining.

Emirates First Class dining

All suites offer a window view, as those positioned in the middle aisle are fitted with virtual windows that live stream views from external cameras. The suite also comes with a 32-inch full HD screen on which to enjoy the 2,500 channels of inflight entertainment choices that Emirates offers; a personal, full-length wardrobe and private stowage space for carry-on bags; soft lighting and temperature settings that can be customised at a touch of a button; and binoculars to make the most of spectacular window views, among other features. The luxurious soft leather seat reclines fully flat, can be placed in a ‘zero-gravity’ position, or adjusted into dozens of other custom positions for optimal comfort.

As with any Emirates flight today, First Class customers can enjoy dine on-demand service, with a selection of the finest cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits in the world.

Emirates’ fully enclosed First Class private suites will enter commercial service on the airline’s new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft starting in December.

The new ad spot was scripted in-house, and shot by award-winning director Vaughan Arnell.

