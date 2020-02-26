Emirates Returns to Galway to Recruit Cabin Crew

Emirates is returning to Galway in search of some top talent to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment Open Day at 9.00am sharp on Monday 9 March 2020 at the Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road.

The Open Day is the perfect opportunity for interested applicants in Galway and the surrounding counties to find out more about life in the sky and living in the thriving city of Dubai, already home to thousands of Irish nationals.

Cabin crew are offered an attractive employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free, high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. Emirates also offers attractive concessional travel benefits to cabin crew and their families. This is a much-loved benefit with Emirates operating two daily flights between Dublin and Dubai and beyond to amazing destinations across six continents.

The airline is looking for women and men to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline and the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network, as well as additional aircraft.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include applicants being at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the venue in Galway, requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/. Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to register online on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Emirates in Ireland, said: “Emirates has a strong interest in growing the number of Irish cabin crew in the company and we have seen a fantastic response from previous recruitment drives in Galway. Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. I encourage anyone based in Ireland who is looking for a rewarding and progressive career to make the most of this opportunity. Applicants just need to drop into the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and interested applicants who attend will get to meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to over 150 destinations in 84 countries, across six continents. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity and in-depth training, as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities.