Emirates Anniversary Trade Fare of €299 Return to Dubai

Emirates is celebrating its fifth anniversary of going double daily on the Dublin-Dubai route. To mark this milestone it is offering travel trade and industry partners a special confirmed trade fare of €299 to Dubai. The offer must be booked before 30 September and is valid for travel 1 – 30 November.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates

Enda Corneille, Emirates’ Country Manager, said: “It is hard to believe that it is almost five years since we doubled our capacity on the Dublin – Dubai route. We always receive fantastic support from the Irish travel trade and since we increased to 14 flights per week they have helped us double our business on the route. November is a fabulous time to visit Dubai, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s, great deals on accommodation, and plenty to do and see, so we hope the take-up on this offer is very high.”

