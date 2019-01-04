News

Emirates Announces the Return of My Emirates Pass

Emirates has announced the return of My Emirates Pass, an exclusive seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package, allowing customers, including those travelling from Ireland, to take advantage of discounts and benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

Emirates passengers travelling from Dublin to and through Dubai from 1st January until 31st March 2019 can benefit from My Emirates Pass privileges across participating retail and leisure outlets simply by presenting their boarding pass (terms and conditions apply) and a valid form of identification.

Customers can take advantage of special offers across retail outlets and various leisure activities, including up to 30% discount on spa treatments; up to 50% off outdoor activities such as water sports and access to night golf courses; up to 50% discount on fine dining; and up to 30% off popular shopping outlet stores. Customers can explore the many offerings available under My Emirates Pass by visiting emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, said: “We are very pleased to announce the return of our signature Emirates Pass this winter, encouraging visitors to explore all corners of the UAE. Travellers coming into Dubai, whether for a short visit or a longer stay, can now experience what this city has to offer for less, by taking advantage of special privileges across some of the best hotspots. With attractive discounts to over 500 locations, there is something for everyone to splurge on this New Year.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

