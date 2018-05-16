Emirates Announces Summer Return Fares for Economy Class

Emirates has announced some great value fares for Irish travellers as part of its May promotion to a range of destinations across the Emirates network, starting from €492 return.

Emirates special offers are available until 28th May 2018 for travel from 24th May until 31st March 2019 (exclusion periods apply) and are inclusive of all taxes and charges.

Return fares include:

Dubai from €492

Johannesburg from €529

Bangkok from €548

Phuket from €707

Perth from €949

Sydney from €1,127

With Emirates, Economy Class passengers have a generous baggage allowance of up to 35kg and the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Wide-screen, offers over 3,500 channels of entertainment and films.

Passengers are served a variety of fine wines and regionally inspired cuisine prepared using the finest fresh ingredients. They also experience the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew, including crew from Ireland.