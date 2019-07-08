Emirates is Recruiting Cabin Crew in Ireland

Emirates is looking for candidates to join its multi-national cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding four open days across the country over the coming weeks:

Dublin, 13 July, 9.00am: Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport; Corballis, Dublin, K67 T6P6

Waterford, 16 July, 9.00am: Dooley’s Hotel; The Quay, Waterford

Limerick, 27 July, 9.00am: Absolute Hotel; Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick. V94 WP52

Killarney, 14 August, 9.00am: Muckross Park Hotel & Spa; Muckross Rd, Muckross, Killarney, Co. Kerry, V93 NH5W

The airline is looking for women and men to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network, as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

There are several criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day. Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at: www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants need to arrive at the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 157 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing B777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities.