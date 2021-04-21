News

Emirates Boss: We Need to Fly in 2021

Emirates Inaugural 2

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline (centre), with then-Minister for Transport Leo Varadkar and Declan Collier, Chief Executive, Dublin Airport Authority, at Emirates inaugural launch in Dublin, 2012

Emirates’ president Sir Tim Clark has said that the airline industry needs to get flying again or else the crisis will get much worse.

Speaking at the World Aviation Festival Virtual, he said Emirates was good for another six, seven, eight months in terms of cash, but if in six months global demand is where it is today, we are all going to face difficulties, not just Emirates.”

He said that though the airline’s entire fleet of Beoing 777’s – a total of 151 planes – was flying, they are mostly carrying cargo.

“We believed quite firmly late last year that by April/May we would start seeing an uptick in demand,” he said. “Clearly that has not happened to the extent we would have wanted.”

He was meant to retire in 2020 after 35 years with the company he helped found and has run since 2003, but delayed his departure due to the pandemic. He said he wasn’t sure when he would go but that his successor would be appointed from within the company.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

