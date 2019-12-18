Emirates Cabin Crew is Recognised as ‘World’s Best’

Emirates cabin crew has been named World’s Leading Cabin Crew at the 2019 World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony. The event marked the culmination of the WTA’s annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world, where winners of its six regional ceremonies compete for the coveted world titles. Emirates also won the world title for World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are immensely proud of our cabin crew, who have joined us from over 160 nations. Every day, on over 530 flights across six continents, they deliver Emirates’ high quality product and services with passion, dedication and professionalism, ensuring our guests enjoy memorable, safe, and comfortable journeys.

“Coming from different walks of life, Emirates cabin crew truly embrace diversity and make it their strength, as they work as a team on every flight to deliver the best travel experiences. Being named World’s Leading Cabin Crew is a wonderful testimony to their efforts, and we would like to thank our customers and industry partners for this recognition.

“Emirates’ Economy Class remains one of the richest full-service airline cabin products in its category, and we are also delighted to be recognised as the World’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.”

At the WTA’s Middle East Gala Ceremony earlier this year, Emirates was named the region’s Leading Airline, Leading Airline Brand, Leading Airline Rewards Programme, Leading Airline Website, and Leading Airport Lounge – Business Class.