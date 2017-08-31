News

Emirates Celebrates 100th A380 Aircraft with Special Fare Offers

Emirates has announced savings of up to €380 on return fares. The airline is celebrating its 100th A380 aircraft with a special offer on all flights booked between 4th September and 13th September 2017.

All prices are inclusive of taxes and are based on return fares for travel between 15th September and 7th December 2017. Terms & conditions apply. Outbound travel periods might differ by destination. Fares featured are for payment by Debit Card.

In Economy Class passengers can save up to €100 with fares to Bangkok from €499, Kuala Lumpur from €529, Phuket from €649, Brisbane from €949, Sydney from €1,025, and Auckland from €1,099.

With savings of up to €380 on Business Class flights, passengers can connect with Dubai from €2,767, Shanghai from €2,850, Hong Kong from €2,810, Singapore from €2,991, and can enjoy the A380’s onboard lounge to Australia from €4,403.

With two daily departures from Dublin to Dubai, passengers from Ireland can travel to more than 150 onward destinations onboard a wide-body Emirates aircraft. More than 40 landmark cities or regions are covered by the A380, including some of the most popular for customers flying ex Dublin: Bali, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cape Town, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland.

Business Class

In Business Class customers enjoy lie flat seats with comfy mattress and bedding; a private mini bar offering soft drinks; gourmet meals served on Royal Doulton fine bone china; linen napkins; sommelier-selected wines and champagnes; Voya products all the way from Sligo; and a 40kg baggage allowance.

Emirates’ A380s are renowned for their sociable ambience, which is enhanced by an onboard lounge that offers cocktails, drinks and snacks and where passengers can chat with fellow travellers, network or relax or even catch major live events on the lounge’s 55” LCD TV screen.

All passengers onboard Emirates’ A380 enjoy multiple product and service benefits with more than 2,500 channels of entertainment with ice, the airline’s entertainment system; wi-fi; and, on some flights, mobile phone use and data roaming. Every seat has a satellite telephone plus onscreen email and SMS services. Freshly prepared meals, wines from Emirates’ own cellars, custom lighting and complimentary toys for the children all contribute to the A380’s popularity. Economy Class passengers also enjoy a baggage of allowance of up to 35kg.

The announcement of the 100th A380 brings to more than 260 the number of aircraft Emirates has in the skies. It is the world’s largest operator of the world’s largest passenger plane, with an onboard capacity of up to 615 passengers.

For a full list of destinations served by the A380 and fares, and to book now, visit emirates.com/ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

