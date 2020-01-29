Emirates Celebrates Eight Years in Ireland, Introduces Service to Penang

The Emirates team of Anita Thomas, Enda Corneille and Jane Masterson hosted travel media and bloggers for a Taste of Asia dinner at the Thai restaurant Nightmarket in Ranelagh, Dublin, to mark eight years of operations from Dublin.

Welcoming his guests, Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, announced that the airline will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Penang International Airport, via Singapore, from 9 April. Penang will become Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia in addition to Kuala Lumpur. The flight will be operated by a B777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 seats in Economy Class.

During the excellent meal and lively atmosphere, a draw was held in which guests had to guess how many chocolates were in a small jar, with the prize of two Economy Class tickets to Bangkok being won by Lynn Kelly.