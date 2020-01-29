News

Emirates Celebrates Eight Years in Ireland, Introduces Service to Penang

Emirates Celebrates Eight Years in Ireland, Introduces Service to Penang

The Emirates team of Anita Thomas, Enda Corneille and Jane Masterson hosted travel media and bloggers for a Taste of Asia dinner at the Thai restaurant Nightmarket in Ranelagh, Dublin, to mark eight years of operations from Dublin.

Welcoming his guests, Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates, announced that the airline will launch a new daily service from Dubai to Penang International Airport, via Singapore, from 9 April. Penang will become Emirates’ second destination in Malaysia in addition to Kuala Lumpur. The flight will be operated by a B777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 seats in Economy Class.

Enda Corneille with Lynn Kelly, winner of two Economy Class tickets to Bangkok

During the excellent meal and lively atmosphere, a draw was held in which guests had to guess how many chocolates were in a small jar, with the prize of two Economy Class tickets to Bangkok being won by Lynn Kelly.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Brittany Ferries to Replace Cork-Santander Route with Rosslare-Bilbao/Roscoff Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 29, 2020
Read More

Hannon Travel Signs Up to GoCarbonNeutral.ie

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Positivity at Holiday World, But Coronavirus Causes Concern

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Coronavirus: Three Hubei Province Cities in Lockdown, Hong Kong Suspends Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Fly Direct to Israel with EL AL from 26 May

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Reports Record Sales in Ireland for 2019

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

PATA to Engage More with Travel Trade in 2020

Michael FloodJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Airbus Reaches Settlement Over Corruption Investigations

Neil SteedmanJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

CLIA Announces Exclusive Meyer Werft Shipyard Visit for Agent Members

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland