Emirates Christmas Lunch Thanks Top Leinster Agents

Enda Corneille and the Emirates team hosted their top Leinster agents to an enjoyable thank you Christmas Lunch in the Cliff House Restaurant in Dublin.

Enda told the agents that Emirates had a very successful year on its Irish flights for which he thanked the agents for their support – they enjoyed a high load factor across all classes -and said that Emirates’ objective is to go to three flights per day from Dublin to Dubai.