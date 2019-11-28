Emirates Christmas Lunch Thanks Top Leinster Agents

Enda Corneille and the Emirates team hosted their top Leinster agents to an enjoyable thank you Christmas Lunch in the Cliff House Restaurant in Dublin.
Enda Corneille and Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com
Enda told the agents that Emirates had a very successful year on its Irish flights for which he thanked the agents for their support – they enjoyed a high load factor across all classes -and said that Emirates’ objective is to go to three flights per day from Dublin to Dubai.
Fillipo Rocchi, Emirates; Philip Airey, Sunway; and Dave O’Hagan, Donabate Travel
John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours, and Anita Thomas, Emirates
Susan Kiernan, Ask Susan; Dave Walsh, eTravel; and Anita Thomas, Emirates
Dave O’Grady, eTravel; Anita Thomas, Emirates; Brian McCarthy, Island Marketing; Lisa Rabitte, Emirates; and Derek Pheasey, Strand Travel
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
YouTube
RSS