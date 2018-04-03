Emirates Coming to Ireland in Search of Pilots

Emirates, the world’s fastest-growing airline, is bringing its pilot recruitment roadshow to Dublin on 10th and 11th April.

Pilots are being offered the opportunity to live in Dubai while flying Emirates’ growing network of international routes. Emirates is recruiting pilots for passenger and freighter aircraft. With a modern fleet of over 269 aircraft and 262 on order, Emirates is the largest operator of B777s and A380 aircraft. Personal benefits include a generous tax-free salary, monthly housing allowance, 42 days annual leave, and chauffeur-driven transport to and from work.

The roadshow is a chance for interested pilots to learn more about the recruitment process, and talk to Emirates’ staff about these benefits and more, while learning what it is like to live and work in cosmopolitan Dubai with its year-round sunny climate. Partners and families of interested applicants are also welcome to come along and learn more about family life in Dubai.

Mandy Kelly, Aviation HR Specialist with Emirates, and originally from Co Dublin, will attend the roadshows to help answer questions and is encouraging women and men to come along to explore the opportunities on offer. “Dubai has so much to offer and there is always something to do, from its unique leisure and cultural attractions to restaurants from around the world and amazing beaches. It’s a wonderful city for families: having lived here for 17 years and with two young sons, I can honestly say it has so much to offer everybody.

“We have male and female pilots, including those from Ireland, currently flying with us and are looking to grow our team. When flying for Emirates, you will be based in the heart of Dubai and will start your career onboard one of the world’s most modern fleets, on the industry-leading Boeing 777 or the flagship Airbus A380. We are encouraging pilots to come along for a chat with our recruitment team in Dublin and we would be delighted to answer any questions. Partners and children are also very welcome as we completely understand that a move to Dubai is something that involves the whole family.”

Details of the roadshows:

 Tuesday 10th April: Two roadshows at 10am and 2pm

 Wednesday 11th April: One roadshow at 10am

 Both Roadshows will take place at Hilton Dublin Airport, Malahide Road, Northern Cross, Co Dublin

 Pilots only need to attend one of the sessions and pre-registration is not required

Interested pilots who are unable to attend the roadshow can also make an online application at www.emirates.com/pilots

Being an Emirates Pilot

Emirates operates one of the largest aircraft fleets in the world industry with more than 255 passenger aircraft, all of which are either Airbus A380s or Boeing 777s. With a further 263 aircraft on order, Emirates will continue to increase its fleet size and extend its network, which already stands at almost 160 destinations in 85 countries across six continents.

Emirates offers its crew excellent prospects within a truly global company.

In return, Emirates seeks dedicated employees who are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-orientated. Emirates has a diverse and talented workforce of passionate and talented individuals from more than 160 countries, including 555 Irish employees.

For further details about the recruitment process and eligibility requirements, visit: www.emirates.com/pilots.