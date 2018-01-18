News

Emirates Group Company dnata Opens Catering Facility at Dublin Airport

Emirates Group Company dnata Opens Catering Facility at Dublin Airport

One of the world’s largest air services providers, dnata, a part of the Emirates Group, has opened its newest flight catering facility at Dublin Airport. The facility, which was unveiled by Gary Chapman, President, dnata, comes in addition to its Cork catering facility and its 61 other catering locations worldwide.

The new facility, which comprises industrial-sized kitchen, food prep and assembly areas, together with storage, will provide high-quality catering to airlines, focusing on premium, long-haul carriers for which the company can supply up to 4,000 meals at current capacity, each day. At full capacity, dnata expects to create 60 new jobs including chefs, operations managers, logistics managers, drivers, stores and health and safety staff.

Globally, dnata prepares more than 320,000 meals every day for more than 190 airlines, and has been awarded Best Caterer by some of the world’s leading airlines.

Gary Chapman said: “Passenger traffic through Dublin Airport is up year-on-year since 2011 and it is just a matter of time before it reaches the 30 million mark. In Dublin, we have identified a really strong opportunity to provide the growing number of long-haul carriers, and their customers, with great-tasting, high quality in-flight meals. We see this as a real vote of confidence in the Irish market, which we will support further by sourcing from local food producers and suppliers.

“We work with chefs and teams from around the world with diverse expertise. This means we understand the culinary needs of our airline customers’ equally diverse range of passengers, and can cater to a raft of palates and dietary requirements, including Halal, Indian, Chinese and, of course, Irish.”

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport, said: “dnata’s arrival at Dublin Airport is a hugely positive addition, not only to the Dublin community but also to the Irish economy. Dublin Airport is a major economic hub supporting or facilitating almost 120,000 jobs. Airport service providers of dnata’s calibre really help to support our wider airport operation and, in turn, our airline customers. We welcome a company that will inject some healthy competition into the market and we are looking forward to working with the team at dnata.”

The most recent full financial year, 2016-2017, was dnata’s most profitable in its 58-year history. Profits crossed the US$330 million mark for the first time, with revenue up 15% to $3.3 billion. Employing more than 40,000 people around the world, dnata’s international business (outside of Dubai) accounts for 66% of its revenue. See www.dnata.com for further information.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Audrey Italy

Audrey Headon to Represent ‘Discovery Puglia’ and ‘Best Holidays in Italy’

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Banana Barracks

Lainey’s Adventures: Getting a Second-Year Working Holiday Visa in Australia

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Cork Travel Fair

Two-Day Cork Travel Fair in February

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Royal Caribbean International Myers-Briggs Company

Royal Caribbean International Teams Up with CPP-The Myers-Briggs Company

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Click&Go to Appoint Product Executive to Support Head of Product

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
GTI Ireland WWI The Western Front

WW1: The Western Front with Ronan McGreevy

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
IMG_0833

Topflight Drops Worldwide Programme and Madeira for 2018

Michael FloodJanuary 16, 2018
Read More
EU PSD2

Irish Travel Agents on PSD2 Card Surcharges Ban

Neil SteedmanJanuary 16, 2018
Read More
Artists impression - Brittany Ferries Connemara

Brittany Ferries Announces New Cork-Santander Route

Michael FloodJanuary 16, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland