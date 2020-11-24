News

Emirates Holidays Announces Four-Day Sale from Dublin

Emirates Holidays Announces Four-Day Sale from Dublin

Emirates Holidays has announced three exclusive Black Friday offers, all of which can be booked with a low deposit from €150. The special offers are for departures from Dublin and include return Economy Class fares with Emirates. Bookings must be made from 27 to 30 November exclusively for travel during 1 to 30 June 2021.

All travellers arriving, leaving or transiting through Dubai are required to take a Covid-19 PCR test and hold a negative PCR test certificate.

5* Anantara The Palm Dubai from €899 per person

  • Three nights in a one-bedroom apartment
  • Half-board basis
  • Save up to 45% on your stay + complimentary half-board upgrade + complimentary room upgrade from Standard Room
  • Travel between 1-30 June 2021
  • Price based on two adults sharing

5* Sofitel The Palm Dubai from €925 per person

  • Three nights in luxury sea view room
  • Half-board basis
  • Save up to 57% on your stay
  • Travel between 1-30 June 2021
  • Price based on two adults sharing

4* Riu Atoll Maldives from €1,739 per person

The Rui Atoll is located on the private island of Maafushi in the Maldives.

  • Seven nights in a standard room
  • All-inclusive basis
  • Save up to 20% on your stay
  • Travel between 1-30 June 2021
  • Price based on two adults sharing

To avail of these offers, check out www.emiratesholidays.com  or call the Emirates Holidays call centre on 1 800 800 740 and talk to an expert team member about these or more special offers.

*All offers subject to availability at the time of booking and may be withdrawn at any time. Prices will vary depending on dates of travel. T&Cs apply.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

Black Friday Deals from TUI Offer Savings Up to €250 per Booking

Neil SteedmanNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Irish Ferries launches Summer ’21 schedule to France with FREE Flexibility on all bookings

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Norwegian Initiates Reorganisation Plan: NAI and AAA Granted Protection Under Irish Examinership

Neil SteedmanNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group is extending its “Cruise with Confidence” program

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Insight Vacations and Platinum Travel offer new bespoke trip of luxury Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Stena Line marks 25 years of Dublin-Holyhead service

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

PATA’s Christmas Travel Agent Champions?

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Airline Ancillary Revenue Falls to $58.2 billion in 2020, Erasing 5 Years of Annual Gains

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Michael FloodNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland