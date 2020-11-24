Emirates Holidays Announces Four-Day Sale from Dublin

Emirates Holidays has announced three exclusive Black Friday offers, all of which can be booked with a low deposit from €150. The special offers are for departures from Dublin and include return Economy Class fares with Emirates. Bookings must be made from 27 to 30 November exclusively for travel during 1 to 30 June 2021.

All travellers arriving, leaving or transiting through Dubai are required to take a Covid-19 PCR test and hold a negative PCR test certificate.

5* Anantara The Palm Dubai from €899 per person

Three nights in a one-bedroom apartment

Half-board basis

Save up to 45% on your stay + complimentary half-board upgrade + complimentary room upgrade from Standard Room

Travel between 1-30 June 2021

Price based on two adults sharing

5* Sofitel The Palm Dubai from €925 per person

Three nights in luxury sea view room

Half-board basis

Save up to 57% on your stay

Travel between 1-30 June 2021

Price based on two adults sharing

4* Riu Atoll Maldives from €1,739 per person

The Rui Atoll is located on the private island of Maafushi in the Maldives.

Seven nights in a standard room

All-inclusive basis

Save up to 20% on your stay

Travel between 1-30 June 2021

Price based on two adults sharing

To avail of these offers, check out www.emiratesholidays.com or call the Emirates Holidays call centre on 1 800 800 740 and talk to an expert team member about these or more special offers.

*All offers subject to availability at the time of booking and may be withdrawn at any time. Prices will vary depending on dates of travel. T&Cs apply.