Emirates Holidays Seeks Sales Executive for Ireland

Emirates Holidays, the tour operator of Emirates airline, specialises in Dubai, the Indian Ocean, South East Asia and South Africa, providing premium, tailor-made holidays to a wide range of long-haul destinations with flights on Emirates.



The company is now recruiting for a Sales & Commercial Executive on a one-year fixed term rolling contract. You will be part of the commercial team driving results for Emirates Holidays within Ireland and Northern Ireland, driving sales opportunities through trade partners and direct channels, by constantly seeking out new opportunities to build on the performance of Emirates Holidays.

This role will be home based but with regular visits to key trade partners across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Emirates Holidays is looking for someone with lots of enthusiasm and drive to deliver amazing service and exceptional results, and you will need to be flexible, innovative and passionate, and be able to work in a team and individually.

To be considered for this role, you need to have the following skills and experience:

Excellent communicator and presenter (verbal and written) with proven persuasive and influencing skills

Proven track record in sales, with strong negotiation skills

Self-motivated and self-organised to manage own workloads to achieve performance and business targets

Act as the day-to-day commercial contact for all trade partners, gaining market intelligence and uncovering all possible opportunities to drive results

Build and drive performance with sales incentives as appropriate and monitor the performance of those accordingly, reporting all results back to senior management

Investigate and analyse trade and tourist board partnership marketing opportunities in Ireland to drive direct incremental business

Regular ‘on the road’ shop visits to all key trade partners to promote the latest offers and services available from Emirates Holidays

Flexibility to work outside of office hours when required, including evenings, weekends and bank holidays

Represent Emirates Holidays at conferences and trade shows

Closing date for application is Friday 6 September 2019. Apply by e-mail to: rachel.moore@emirates.com