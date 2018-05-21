Emirates Holidays Launches in Ireland

Emirates Holidays, an international holiday company specialising in tailor-made, premium holiday packages to Dubai and beyond, has launched in Ireland. The arrival of Emirates Holidays is in direct response to increasing demand for holiday options in Dubai and the growth in the number of people from Ireland choosing Dubai and other United Arab Emirates destinations.

Emirates Holidays has been operating internationally since 2013 and is present in 38 markets. In the past three years the company has shown demonstrable growth of 500%, and is anticipating similar results in Ireland as it rolls out phase two of its European expansion plan, having already launched in the UK.

Niel Alobaidi, Managing Director, said: “Dubai is a great choice for families, couples, solo travellers and everyone in between. Emirates Holidays wants to make it easy for holidaymakers from Ireland to find the perfect tailor-made package for their needs.

“Dubai really has something for everyone. It has stunning golf courses, incredible restaurants, beaches, shopping and amazing attractions, old and new. If you fancy a little taste of traditional Dubai, the world-famous spice and gold souks are not to be missed as well as Dubai Museum, which is brimming with history. Throw in year-round sunshine and I think it’s safe to say you have the perfect holiday destination.”

A prize of three nights at the 5-star One and Only Royal Mirage Hotel with flights by Emirates for two took place at the lunch and the winner was Thomas Crosse from FM 104.