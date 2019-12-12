Emirates Holidays Launches to the Irish Travel Trade

Emirates Holidays has extended its product offering for travel agents nationwide to book Emirates Holidays’ packages on behalf of their customers. The bookings will be made via a call centre of dedicated destination experts or online through the Emirates Holidays agent portal. The new B2B channel will complement existing distribution and lead to increased bookings both online with trade partners and through their call centres. How Does It Work? Agency agreements have been syndicated to all travel agents in Ireland. Once completed and returned to Emirates Holidays, agents will then gain access to the online booking system, which will allow agents to quote and book all single-centre destinations. For multi-centre enquiries, or for those agents who wish to speak to the Emirates Holidays sales team, agents need to call 01 761 7189. Martin Penrose, Trade Sales Manager, commented: “Since its launch in May 2018, Emirates Holidays has gone from strength to strength in the Irish market, providing an incredible holiday offering for customers who wish to travel from Dublin to Dubai and beyond. “Working with travel agents in Ireland is a welcome move and I think that by having a presence, on the ground, we can ensure that travel agents receive exemplary levels of customer care that is expected from Emirates Holidays and deliver beyond expectations. “In terms of next steps, agency agreements have been circulated nationwide to all travel agents, and when these have been returned, we can then progress and set agents up on our online booking system to ensure a seamless booking experience.” What offers will the travel trade have access to in the Irish market? · Premium 4* and 5* holiday packages and experiences in Dubai with Emirates Holidays · All holidays will include return Economy Class flights with Emirates and a hotel stay as standard · Due to excellent supplier relationships and the global reach of the Emirates Holidays brand, all customers staying in Dubai receive a complimentary Meet & Greet service when they arrive at Dubai airport, including airside escort. Customers staying a minimum of three nights in Dubai will also receive a complimentary 1-day/1-park ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park complex in Dubai and the UAE · Transfers, excursions, attractions and other ancillaries will also be available to be added through the call centre · Agents can guarantee their customer’s holiday with a deposit starting at €150pp (some holidays may require a higher deposit and full balance of holiday due 12 weeks before departure) What other destinations does Emirates Holidays offer customers? While Emirates Holidays’ key focus will continue to be Dubai and the UAE, the company’s offerings extend to wonderful destinations beyond Dubai, from the Indian Ocean to Asia and Australasia. The experienced team provides bespoke touring itineraries for customers looking for adventures in destinations such as Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and Indochina.