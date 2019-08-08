News

Emirates Holidays to Extend Product to Irish Travel Trade

Emirates Holidays, an international holiday company specialising in tailor-made, premium holiday packages to Dubai and beyond, has confirmed plans to extend its holiday packages to the travel trade in Ireland. The announcement follows a successful year of operation in Ireland, during which time the company has been selling direct to consumers.

Emirates Holidays, which acts independently of Emirates airline*, will be extending the facility for travel agents nationwide to book Emirates Holidays’ packages on behalf of their customers commencing Autumn 2019. The bookings will be made via a call centre of dedicated destination experts or online through the Emirates Holidays agent portal.

The new B2B channel will complement existing distribution and lead to increased bookings both online with trade partners and through their call centres.

What offers will the travel trade have access to in the Irish market?

  • Premium 4* and 5* holiday packages and experiences in Dubai with Emirates Holidays
  • All holidays will include return economy flights with Emirates and a hotel stay as standard
  • All holidays will be sold in Euros
  • Due to excellent supplier relationships and the global reach of the Emirates Holidays brand, all customers staying in Dubai receive a complimentary Meet & Greet service when they arrive at Dubai airport, including airside escort. Customers staying a minimum of three nights in Dubai will also receive a complimentary 1-day/1-park ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park complex in Dubai and the UAE
  • Transfers, excursions, attractions and other ancillaries will also be available to be added through the call centre
  • Agents can guarantee their customer’s holiday with a deposit starting at €100pp (some holidays may require a higher deposit and full balance of holiday due ten weeks before departure)

 What other destinations does Emirates Holidays offer customers?

  • While Emirates Holidays’ key focus will continue to be Dubai and the UAE, the company’s offerings extend to wonderful destinations beyond Dubai, from the Indian Ocean to Asia and Australasia. The experienced team provides bespoke touring itineraries for customers looking for adventures in destinations such as Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and Indochina.

Further details and launch date will be revealed in the coming weeks.

*Emirates Holidays acts independently of Emirates Airline, but exclusively uses Emirates for all holiday flights, meaning holidaymakers are guaranteed flights with the award-winning airline as part of their package.

