Emirates Hosts Agents at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

Emirates hosted its top travel and cargo agents at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in the magnificent Lahinch Golf Club. A travel agents team of John Spollen, Cassidy Travel; Ronan Gannon, Trailfinders; and Noel McAuliffe, Travel Focus; played with golf pro Andy O’Sullivan in the Pro-Am Tournament.

Padraig Harrington and Ian Poulter on the 18th green

Playing for the cargo team in the Pro-Am, Ray Hennessy, DB Schenker, was the winner of the prize for nearest the pin.

Emirates trio of Jane Masterson, Anita Thomas and Emer Peel

Shaun Lowry consults his caddy

Anne Marie Durkin, GoHop; Fiona Dobbyn, Classic Resorts; John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours; and James Fleming, Sunway’ with Emirates hostesses

The Emirates guests were also given an insight into the life of a golf professional in an interesting interview with Jamie Donaldson from Wales by Enda Corneille, Country Manager for the airline in Ireland.

Golf pro Jamie Donaldson and Enda Corneille

This year’s tournament had a total prize fund US$7 million, with the winner collecting a cheque for $1,166,00.

Tom and Susan Kiernan, AskSusan

John Booty and John Warr, Wendy Wu Tours, with Emirates hostesses Aoife Reidy and Merle Saller

James Fleming, Sunway; Noel Byrne, Ceva; Martin Callanan, GTI; and Brian Stears, Seko

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

