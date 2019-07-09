Emirates Hosts Agents at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

Emirates hosted its top travel and cargo agents at the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in the magnificent Lahinch Golf Club. A travel agents team of John Spollen, Cassidy Travel; Ronan Gannon, Trailfinders; and Noel McAuliffe, Travel Focus; played with golf pro Andy O’Sullivan in the Pro-Am Tournament.
Playing for the cargo team in the Pro-Am, Ray Hennessy, DB Schenker, was the winner of the prize for nearest the pin.
The Emirates guests were also given an insight into the life of a golf professional in an interesting interview with Jamie Donaldson from Wales by Enda Corneille, Country Manager for the airline in Ireland.
This year’s tournament had a total prize fund US$7 million, with the winner collecting a cheque for $1,166,00.
