Emirates Introduces Entertainment Playlist Syncing Ahead of Travel

Emirates has introduced an innovative new function on its app to allow customers to create bespoke playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once onboard. Customers can plan their trip more effectively, and maximise their onboard experience by using the Emirates app to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue at any time.

Ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment, has reached a new milestone of over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment. The catalogue includes over 1,000 movies, more than any other airline, popular television box sets, tens of thousands of music tracks, podcasts, and games.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said: “In keeping with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, our teams work tirelessly to provide ever better world-class travel experiences. Every detail is carefully considered as we continually enhance and develop innovative products and services for our customers. This latest functionality on the Emirates app elevates the customer experience even before they step on to the aircraft. Our customers can now browse the unmatched content on offer and create personal entertainment playlists at their leisure and, once comfortably settled in their seats onboard, they simply sync and press play.”

The syncing capability is currently available on over 100 Emirates B777 aircraft and will be made available progressively across the entire fleet, including A380 aircraft in the coming months.

Emirates offers entertainment in 44 languages and each month over 100 movies are added to the system. Emirates ensures that its youngest customers are catered for with a large selection of children’s movies and TV channels. In addition to over 75 Disney, Marvel, and children’s movies, there are also over 50 TV channels, including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, CBeebies, and the Disney Channel.

Ice also features varied content such as Emirates’ own Food and Wine Channels, giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at how it creates its onboard menus; expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses; as well as uTalk language courses offering lessons for beginners.

The Emirates app is a one-stop travel companion allowing customers to book flights, hotels, car rentals, tours and attractions. In addition to the ice catalogue, travellers can browse through their flight’s menus and wine lists up to a month before the departure date. The Emirates app also features 3D seat maps, which allows customers to navigate the interior of the Emirates A380 and the Emirates B777 during seat selection, and explore the spacious cabin before they board.

The Emirates app is free to download on iOS or Android devices.