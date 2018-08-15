Emirates Introduces New Range of Toys Onboard

Emirates has introduced new toys from the Emirates Fly with Me collection and Lonely Planet Kids activity kit bags for children travelling in all classes. The new range of toys will come in the top four favourite characters, as voted by customers and fans in a social media competition held last year.

Of the 17 characters Emirates introduced onboard in the last three years, the top four characters chosen for the new products are Lewis the Lion, Peek U the Panda, Ernie the Penguin, and Savanna the Elephant. The new collection will be onboard all flights and across all classes from this month.

On short-haul flights, the brand new product range includes a vibrating plush for infants up to two years old. The cuddly companion can be re-used and attached to the stroller when baby and parents are on the move. Emirates has also introduced a new range to cater specially to children aged three-six years old. They will receive a travel case sketcher that includes puzzles, games and stickers to keep them busy on flight. On long-haul flights, infants will be given a dual-purpose plush toy with a printed activity blanket, while older children will receive a plush backpack with activity kits.

Emirates continues to offer its popular Fly with Me Lonely Planet Kids activity bags in brand new designs and colours to inspire older children to explore more of the world. Children will receive retro, travel-themed bags filled with educational travel books and activities designed exclusively for Emirates. The bags contain amazing world facts, creative crafts, collectible destination socks and more. The Fly with Me Lonely Planet Kids range is offered to children aged between seven and 12 years old.

Parents travelling with infants will receive an amenity kit especially for baby. The pouch features Emirates’ iconic Little Traveller characters and contains essentials such as a bib, spoon, baby wipes, changing mat, diaper rash cream and small diaper bag for a comfortable journey.

Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, offers up to 3,500 channels and more than 100 children’s channels in 40 languages to keep the whole family entertained in flight. Young travellers can enjoy the inflight entertainment using specially designed headphones with a comfortable fit and great sound quality.

Comfort On the Ground

For a more convenient way to check-in, especially for families, groups and passengers with tight schedules, Emirates offers home-check in. The service allows customers to complete check-in from anywhere in Dubai – whether in the comfort of their home, hotel or office, and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight.

On the ground, Emirates complements family travel with dedicated family check-in desks and complimentary baby strollers at Dubai International Airport, as well as priority boarding in most airports. For passengers accessing Emirates lounges in Dubai, children will be able to enjoy a dedicated play area with arcade quality games and Sony PlayStation terminals. The lounges also include baby care rooms for feeding.

Children aged between five and 15 who are flying alone or those under eight years old travelling in a different cabin class to their parents or guardian can use Emirates’ unaccompanied minor service to help them through the airport and onboard.