Emirates Joins Airlines with Restrictions on Smart Bags

Several airlines have begun introducing new restrictions on ‘smart bags’ — the new type of luggage that includes smartphone chargers and internal tracking devices, but many of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries that could potentially explode and catch fire – and some batteries are not removable. Today, Emirates announced that: “In line with IATA regulations, there will be restrictions on smart bags as checked-in or carry-on baggage on all Emirates flights.”
The Emirates statement included:
Smart Baggage Restrictions
In line with IATA regulations, there will be restrictions on smart bags as checked-in or carry-on baggage on all Emirates flights as follows:
For cabin baggage:
- Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if the battery is removable and within the cabin baggage size and weight limits.
- The battery can remain installed as long as the smart bag is completely powered off.
- If the battery is not removable, the smart bag cannot be carried on an Emirates flight.
For checked baggage:
- Smart bags are allowed in checked baggage if the battery is removed and carried in the cabin.
- If the smart bag exceeds the cabin baggage size/weight limitations for the route, or the battery is not removable, then the smart bag cannot be carried on an Emirates flight.
