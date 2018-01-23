Emirates Joins Airlines with Restrictions on Smart Bags

Several airlines have begun introducing new restrictions on ‘smart bags’ — the new type of luggage that includes smartphone chargers and internal tracking devices, but many of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries that could potentially explode and catch fire – and some batteries are not removable. Today, Emirates announced that: “In line with IATA regulations, there will be restrictions on smart bags as checked-in or carry-on baggage on all Emirates flights.”

The Emirates statement included:

Smart Baggage Restrictions

In line with IATA regulations, there will be restrictions on smart bags as checked-in or carry-on baggage on all Emirates flights as follows:

For cabin baggage:

Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if the battery is removable and within the cabin baggage size and weight limits.

The battery can remain installed as long as the smart bag is completely powered off.

If the battery is not removable, the smart bag cannot be carried on an Emirates flight.

For checked baggage: