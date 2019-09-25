Emirates Kicks Off Rugby World Cup 2019

Emirates, Official Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019 (RWC 2019), has teamed up with famous Welsh Rugby referee Nigel Owens to create a campaign to inform travellers what’s fair play and what’s foul play when flying – so we can all Fly Better.

The campaign, ‘Emirates etiquette guide to Rugby World Cup 2019’, comprises a series of short, light-hearted videos, which sees Nigel, known for his unique tongue-in-cheek way of talking to rugby players on the pitch, blow the whistle on bad traveller etiquette during flights.

The first of the videos has been released across several digital platforms and the airline’s social media channels to coincide with the start of the tournament (and Ireland’s success in its opening game against Scotland). RWC is the third largest sports event in the world after the Summer Olympics and the Football World Cup. The first of the videos featuring Nigel Owens and an Irish fan can be viewed here and here

“Through our partnership campaigns, we always try to find creative and new ways to connect people’s passion for sport and travel,” said Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand. “In this instance, we focused on the role of a referee in a rugby match and applied it in a light-hearted way to some of the experiences people may have when travelling, while at the same time bringing to life our brand promise of ‘Fly Better’ through awareness of good travel etiquette.”

Emirates’ association with World Rugby began when it first sponsored Rugby World Cup 2007 in France as a Tournament Sponsor, before becoming a Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand. Emirates later became the first Worldwide Partner to sign an agreement for both Rugby World Cups 2015 in the UK, and 2019 in Japan.

RWC 2019 Live at 40,000 Feet

To help ensure that jet-setting rugby fans do not miss any of the Rugby World Cup 2019 action, Emirates flights with Live TV will screen the competition’s matches live on dedicated in-flight sports channel Sport 24, available on the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system. Emirates currently has 175 aircraft equipped with Live TV, including all B777 aircraft and most of its A380 fleet.

In addition to branding, hospitality and ticketing rights of being a Worldwide Partner of RWC 2019, Emirates has also been able to exclusively offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to a number of young rugby enthusiasts, from Japan and other countries, to lead participating teams and carry their country flag on to the field through the airline’s Flag Bearers programme.

Emirates also has exclusive rights to joint branding with World Rugby of the kit worn by the World Rugby Match Officials in all 48 matches during RWC 2019.

Emirates is perfectly placed to connect rugby fans from Ireland to RWC 2019. With two flights daily from Dublin to Dubai, the airline offers a daily A380 flight to Osaka, a daily A380 flight to Tokyo’s Narita Airport, and a B777 flight to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, providing easy connectivity via the airline’s Dubai hub.

